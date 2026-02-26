Gov. Oborevwori Salutes  Victor Ochei At 57

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday, extended warm felicitations to the President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, as he marks his 57th birth anniversary on February 25.

Governor Oborevwori in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described Ochei as an accomplished politician, astute businessman and committed philanthropist whose contributions to the growth and development of Delta State remain indelible.

Governor Oborevwori noted that Ochei, a former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, performed excellently during his tenure.

He added that Ochei’s track record in public service reflects a deep commitment to democratic values, grassroots empowerment and sustainable development.

The Governor also highlighted Ochei’s role as former Executive Director, Cabotage Services at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), where he brought his wealth of experience to bear in strengthening institutional frameworks and advancing Nigeria’s maritime sector.

According to the Governor, Ochei has continued to demonstrate visionary leadership in his current role as President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, contributing to the revitalisation and promotion of tennis game across the country.

He described him as a dependable and influential stakeholder in Delta State politics whose counsel and support remain invaluable.

Governor Oborevwori said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate my dear brother and friend, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, on the occasion of his 57th birth anniversary.

“As you celebrate today, we thank God for your life of service and accomplishments. We pray that His grace will continue to be evident in all your endeavours, granting you good health, wisdom and greater opportunities to serve humanity.”

He wished Ochei many more years of impactful leadership and fulfillment, noting that his legacy of service continues to inspire the next generation of leaders in Delta State and beyond.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com