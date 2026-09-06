Gossips As Regina Daniels Asks Stepson To Cut Off Live Video In Nwoko’s House

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There have been gossips in social media if Regina Daniel has finally gone back to her husband Senator Ned Nwoko as evidence in a video shown on social media by her stepson Amir Nwoko.

She was captured in her stepson’s live video and she hurriedly asked him to end the video after noticing that it was capturing her.

Amir Nwoko was on TikTok live when the camera showed Regina Daniels and her kids in a house said to be Ned Nwoko’s

Immediately Regina noticed that she was online, she screamed and playfully hit her son in-law.

She then scrolled through her phone, apparently reading comments about herself online before complaining about “what they are saying” about her online.

She then screamed “Jesus, Jesus” and asked Amir to end the video.

“Amir, can you cut it. Jesus. Off it, off it,” she said and stood up to end the video herself.

This comes amid reports that Regina is back with her husband Ned Nwoko months after vowing never to return.

Reacting to question about the video, Regina Daniels’ sister, Destiny, dismisses reconciliation rumours with Ned Nwoko, saying “She was only granted a visit to see her children. She’s still very much single”

As to if she is pregnant, Destiny said she was not pregnant saying only put on weight.

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