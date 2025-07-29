FUPRE VC Faults PENGASSAN, NUPENG Picketing Of Varsity Premises

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta State, Professor Ezekiel Agbalagba, on Saturday, faulted the recent picketing of the university by some leaders of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, describing the action as “illegal.”

The unionists had, on Wednesday, staged a protest against a memo issued by the Vice-Chancellor to staff and students, dated July 21, 2025, which they claimed sought to infringe upon their rights to unionisation.

However, Agbalagba cited a landmark ruling delivered on March 30, 2022, by Hon. Justice B.B. Kanyip of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, which declared that “PENGASSAN does not have the legal standing to unionize senior staff within a university setting.”

Addressing journalists in Warri, the VC dismissed the claim that university staff belonged to PENGASSAN and NUPENG, calling it “misinformation.” He urged all stakeholders to uphold “the rule of law and responsible journalism.”

He cautioned PENGASSAN against taking matters into its own hands, including blocking the university’s gates, describing such actions as “improper and potentially contemptuous.” He stressed that university labour matters are governed by the Trade Unions Act and fall under the purview of the Minister of Education, not the Minister of Petroleum.

“FUPRE is more than a university. It is a national asset at the core of Nigeria’s energy and industrial future,” Agbalagba stated.

Providing background on the matter, the VC said, “In 2021, PENGASSAN instituted Suit No. NICN/AB/319/2021 at the National Industrial Court, Abuja, against ASUU, SSANU, NAAT, FUPRE, and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, claiming that, based on Section 11 of the FUPRE Establishment Act, 2017, it was the rightful union to represent senior staff at the university.

“Section 11 states that the conditions of service for university employees should align with those in the oil and gas industry to attract top talent.”

He explained that despite the defendants not filing a defence, the court ruled decisively in favour of FUPRE, stating, “In its March 30, 2022 judgment, the court held that PENGASSAN is not entitled to unionise senior staff at FUPRE. It emphasised that union recognition in tertiary institutions is governed by the Trade Unions Act, not the Conditions of Service. The ruling also affirmed that the supervisory authority for universities lies with the Minister of Education and that the National Universities Commission (NUC) should determine the conditions of service.”

Following the judgment, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment also affirmed that PENGASSAN cannot legally unionise senior university staff in line with the Trade Unions Act, Cap T14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“In furtherance of this position, the FUPRE Governing Council, at its 56th Regular Meeting on June 16, 2023, and again at its 59th Meeting on October 25, 2024, unanimously reaffirmed the non-recognition of PENGASSAN and NUPENG as staff unions. The Council directed the university management to immediately cease all check-off dues deductions for purported union members,” he added.

Agbalagba said the university had officially notified the affected unions and engaged with their representatives to explain the legal implications of the Council’s decisions.

“Despite the clear and binding 2022 court judgment, which has not been appealed or overturned, PENGASSAN filed a fresh suit (NICN/ASB/38/2024) at the National Industrial Court, Asaba Division. The matter is currently pending before Hon. Justice Opeloye A. Ogunbowale, with a hearing scheduled for November 20, 2025.”

He reiterated that FUPRE remains fully committed to upholding the 2022 court ruling and expects all parties, including PENGASSAN, to respect the judicial process.

“It is improper and potentially contemptuous for PENGASSAN to resort to self-help actions such as blocking university entrances while the matter is still before the courts. We urge all stakeholders to respect the rule of law and await the final judicial determination,” the VC concluded.

Punch

