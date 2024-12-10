Friends Of Hilary Ibegbulem In UK Ditch Out N5m For Indigent & Online Community In Delta State 

Share This





















By Onyiye Olomu.

LAGOS DECEMBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-That Dr. Hilary Obi Ibegbulem is a celebrated philanthropist is no longer a statement of argument. Virtually everyone acknowledges that fact.

However, the Doyen of Kindness and Philanthropy has gone a notch higher and rapidly, is already metamorphosing into an institution of sort.

By this, I mean that his enviable lifestyle has started birthing a horde of enthusiastic proteges and imitators who now want to replicate his deeds in the lives of others.

The latest of such protégés is Dr. Ibegbulem’s Committee of Friends resident in the UK who have earmarked the huge sum of N5 million for the Online Community and indigent Deltans.

For naysayers, it’s necessary to assert that this gesture is not just one erratic decision coming from a misguided Committee of Friends. Not at all.

Aside acknowledging that these kindhearted friends have overtime learned Dr. Hilary’s ways, almost all of them feel a sense of indebtedness to him.

None of them has ever hidden the fact that Dr. Hilary was largely instrumental to their being in UK today. For some, their settlement there came by virtue of his benevolence.

However, Dr. Hilary has an entrenched culture of not expecting any returns from beneficiaries of his large heart. All he yearns for is that by virtue of his deeds, others would learn to become like him-God’s channels of extending His benevolence to humanity. This, his Committee of Friends have learned rightly.

Let me therefore conclude with this admonition to beneficiaries of this noble act coming from Dr. Hilary’s friends.

While we congratulate them for benefiting from the Kindheartedness of these folks, please, they should ensure to draw strength from the lessons imbedded therein.

For Dr. Hilary & his noble friends, everyone of us must strive to reach out to others, no matter how LITTLE or MUCH that may be.

To them, that’s one of the primary ways of leaving the world better than we met it.

