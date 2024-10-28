Former Two-Times Councilor In Police Net Over Alleged Kidnap Attempt

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police operative has arrested a former two times councilor in Emu-Uno Kwale, Delta State, Hon. Ndubisi Okechhukwu over alleged attempt to abduct a prominent woman of Abbi community.

According to police report, the suspect who was suspended from being a counselor has agreed to the crime stating that he wanted to kidnap the said woman so that the local government would pay the ransom since he knew the woman was close to the Local government chairman.

Police report signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday explained, “The DPO Abbi division CSP Florence Onum received credible intelligence that there was a plan to kidnap a prominent member of Abbi community. “Acting on this intelligence, the DPO Kwale and operatives of the division embarked on a discreet investigation, and 21/10/2024 at about 1900hrs one Hon. Ndubisi Okechhukwu a two times Councilor in Emu-Uno Kwale was arrested.

“The suspect stated that he was suspended from being a counselor. He further stated that he wanted to kidnap the said woman so that the local government would pay the ransom since he knew the woman was close to the Local government chairman, the suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

In a related development, on 22/10/2024 at about 1700hrs, the Safer Highway Patrol Team deployed to Sapele while conducting an intensive stop and search along Mosogar Benin Road flagged down a Toyota RAV 4 SUV black in color with REG number KUJ-311-MB.

The driver before getting to the check point maneuvered the vehicle and sped off. The police operatives immediately went after him. The suspect on noticing that the policemen were closing in on him abandoned the vehicle and fled into a nearby bush. The vehicle was recovered and upon search of the vehicle, the vehicle particulars bearing the name and contact of the owner were found.

The owner was immediately contacted and stated that the vehicle was stolen from his compound in Kogi State. Two metal master keys and fourteen different Toyota vehicle keys were recovered.

Furthermor, acting on credible intelligence gathered on the activities of a suspected kidnapper one Philip Onoghosa, the gang leader of a kidnapping syndicate terrorizing Sapele – Warri Road, on 25/10/2024, at about 1730hrs operatives of CP – Special Assignment Team ( CP – SAT ) went on the trail of the said suspect in Sapele town.

The suspect who was at Amukpe Roundabout buying illicit drugs sighted the operatives and a lady took to his heel abandoning one Black Toyota Corolla with REG NO: SKL 330 AE upon search of the vehicle, one Beretta pistol loaded with two(2) live ammunition was recovered beneath the driver’s seat search.

The police declared that manhunt for the fleeing suspect is ongoing and investigation on the above cases is on going.

Reacting, Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Olufemi Abaniwonda reiterates the command’s commitment to ensure that crime in the state is reduced so that residents and Deltans can sleep with their two eyes closed.

The CP further stated that due to the Ember month period, there may be a likely increase in crime hence, policemen have been deployed around the twenty-five local government areas and embark on intensive visibility patrol while constant raiding of criminal hideouts and black spots will be intensified.

Members of the public are urged to partner with the Police by providing useful, timely, and credible information that will help the Police in the fight against crime and criminality.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com