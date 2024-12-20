For Okuama Residents, It’s Sad Yuletide After Leader’s Death, Unhealed Scars

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)–As Christmas approaches, Okuama community in Delta State faces a grim reality, far detached from the celebrations. The once peaceful farming settlement is now in a prolonged state of despair following the devastating aftermath of a military reprisal in March 2024, the prolonged detention of the community leaders and reports of their deaths, writes DELE OGUNYEMI

Okuama, an agrarian community in Delta State’s Ughelli South Local Government Area, remains in the spotlight, sadly, not for a positive reason. The community has hardly known peace since March 14, when 17 military personnel comprising four officers and 13 soldiers were allegedly gruesomely murdered by some irate youths in the Okuama community during a peace mission.

Despite several denials by the community that their youths were not responsible for the deaths of the soldiers, the resulting mass destruction of the community and its farms by the military forced the troubled Okuama residents, comprising farmers, women, youths and children to flee their demolished ancestral community in their hundreds and seek refuge in neighbouring creeks and forests for several days.

On May 27, out of compassion for their plight, the state government opened an internally displaced persons camp at Ewu Urhobo for the rehabilitation of the displaced indigenes, pending the rebuilding of their ruined ancestral homes.

In tune with the government’s gesture, philanthropic individuals and corporate bodies responded to the plight of the indigenes at the IDP camp as they thronged the camp with food items, toiletries, consignment of other items as well as cash donations for the upkeep of the displaced people.

Momentarily, the displaced Okuama indigenes gradually put behind their sorrows and looked forward to returning to their ancestral homestead by Christmas, as they were becoming homesick, as the community’s woman leader, Mrs Queen Oghenehwosa, once told The PUNCH.

She said, “Since we have been in the camp, the various groups and individuals have been bringing in assorted food items for our upkeep. But the crux of the matter remains that irrespective of all these they have been doing for us, East or West, home is the best. Your home is your home.”

Just at the time the indigenes at the IDP camp were fully focused on Christmas as an auspicious occasion for them to make a triumphal relocation to their ancestral community, sad news filtered in on December 4, that the community’s President-General, Pa James Oghoroko, had died in military detention without being charged to court since his arrest.

Oghoroko was arrested between August 18 and 20 alongside Prof Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Okugbaye, Pa Anthony Ahwemuria and Mrs Rita Akata.

Following the reported death of Oghoroko in military custody, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the community leader.

Also, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori said, “It is reassuring that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Pa James Oghoroko, a prominent Okuama leader.”

Oborevwori stressed that the government remained in contact with the army authorities to ensure the matter was investigated, as he reiterated the state’s demand for an autopsy which he promised to make public for the people.

“As a government, we are saddened by this unfortunate development, and we extend our profound condolences to the family of the deceased and the Okuama community.

“We are hopeful that the autopsy report will bring clarity and closure,” the statement by the governor added, as he urged all parties to remain law-abiding as efforts to uncover the truth unfolded.

But the death of Oghoroko in military detention, “following torture and alleged inhumane treatment” threw the entire Okuama community into mourning, just as aggrieved community youths, who were irked by what they tagged the unlawful arrest of the community leaders, resorted to peaceful protests to express their concern.

The youths and women of the community gave the Federal Government and the military authorities a seven-day ultimatum within which to release all community leaders held captive in military detention.

They declared that failure by the government and the Nigerian Army to effect the release of the detained community leaders after the ultimatum had expired would make them resort to self-help.

The leader of the protesters, Ohwotake Otiero, stated in an emotion-laden voice, “We want the corpse and those detained to be released immediately. We will take the laws into our hands because we have been pushed to the wall. Why should our PG be killed through torture?

“We will take the laws into our hands because we have been pushed to the wall. Why should our PG be killed through torture? After seven days, this river will be blocked, let the soldiers and Tinubu come and kill us, so that we know that Okuama is wiped out entirely.”

Specifically, the protesters vowed to “block the River Niger at the expiration of the ultimatum.”

As Okuama was still mourning the death in military detention of its President-General, Pa Dennis Okugbaye, the community’s treasurer and one of the detained leaders in military custody, was rumoured dead on December 10.

Anxiety mounted as the announcement of the 81-year-old’s death threw the entire community into bewilderment. He was reported to have died while being transported by the military to Asaba from Port Harcourt, Rivers State after the family had paid N140,000 for fuel, as reportedly demanded by the military to transport him to Asaba for medical treatment.

A family source, however, said on December 17, “We heard rumours that our father is alive, but we cannot confirm this yet. We have sent a delegation to Port Harcourt to verify the information, and we will update you once we get confirmation.”

The PUNCH gathered as of the time of filing this report that Okugbaye was receiving treatment at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, as he was released on bail to the lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Ede Dafinone, by the military.

Those who reportedly witnessed Okugbaye’s release were Charles Adogbo, Adelabu Bodjor and Rev Peter Gordon, an Anglican priest from Okuama.

Meanwhile, a lawyer from the chambers of Olorogun Albert Akpomudje (SAN), Chief Akpos Omafuaire, told The PUNCH that Suit Nos. FHC/WR/CS/41/2024, FHC/WR/CS/42/2024, and FHC/WR/CS/42/2024 in respect of the bail application for the detained Okuama community leaders and the substantive suits billed for hearing at the Federal High Court, Warri on December 9 “have been adjourned to January 2025.”

The community, worried by the unlawful arrest of the community leaders, through their lawyers filed in August suit No: FHC/WR/CS/84/2024 between James Oghoroko and others versus the Nigerian Army and two others, demanding N100m for their illegal detention.

Earlier, on the heels of the demolition and destruction of the Okuama community after the killing of 17 soldiers, the community had approached the Federal High Court, Warri, through their lawyers, led by Chief Albert Akpomudje (SAN) and others, to seek redress. The various legal suits in the matter – FHC/WR/CS/41/2024, FHC/WR/CS/42/2024, and FHC/WR/CS/42/2024 – are now being consolidated.

At its last sitting on November 20, the Federal High Court adjourned the hearing of the motion on the bail application of the arrested leaders to December 9. However, before the return date, one of the claimants, Oghoroko, died in detention.

The lead counsel in the suits, Akpomudje (SAN), in a reaction to the development, said, “It is disturbing news to appropriate at the moment.”

He, however, promised to meet with the family members and his team to know what steps to take next.

As uneasy calm rages in the community amid the tension of the ultimatum given by the angry youths, which has expired, stakeholders are of the opinion that President Bola Tinubu should wade in by calling the military authorities to sheathe their swords.

Two groups in Delta State have specifically called on the President to “prevail on the military authorities to release the Okuama community indigenes who have been in detention since the wake of the crisis where 17 soldiers on peace mission were killed.

At a joint press conference held in Warri in commemoration of Human Rights Day 2024, the groups, led by the Executive Director, Value Rebirth & Empower Initiative, Pastor Edewor Egedegbe, and the Director of Public Relations, Ewu Clan Development Forum, Sir John Ebireri, expressed concerns over “the prolonged detention of the Okuama leaders” and called on President Tinubu to “order the immediate and unconditional release of those still in detention.”

The groups also appealed to the President to “order the military to hand over the investigation of the issues to the police.”

According to the groups, the incarceration of the Okuama leaders “for over 113 days without any charge brought against them” was a clear violation of their fundamental human rights as guaranteed in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The groups particularly expressed sadness over the death of the community leader in detention and demanded that “a thorough investigation be conducted into the circumstances surrounding the death.”

“We demand that you (President Tinubu) order the immediate and unconditional release of Prof Arthur Ekpokpo, Mr Dennis Okugbaye, Hon Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Amalaka and Owhemu Mabel and any other indigene of Okuama being detained by the military.

“The President should remind the military that this is a democratic regime and their act of impunity will not be tolerated. He should set up a special commission of inquiry to investigate and unravel the remote cause of the March 14 crisis, the subsequent reprisal and the burning down of the Okuama community by the army. The President should ensure that the army operates within the confines of Section 217 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”

The groups added, “In whatever guise the military might want to validate their action in this case, it is instructive to reiterate that the fundamental rights of our kinsmen in army detention must not be trampled on.”

Dele Ogunyemi

Punch

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com