Flood Destroys Farmlands, Homes ln Delta State Communities

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Some coastal communities in Delta State have been devastated by flash flood and erosion. The twin natural disasters destroyed farmlands, homes and livelihoods.

In Igbide Kingdom, lsoko South local government area and other communities in the state, the annual loss of harvests and the submersion of properties by water is heart-rending.

Three communities in Aniocha North local government area of Delta State are faced with imminent ecological disaster except there is intervention.

The communities: Ugboba, Ukwu-Nzu and Obomkpa, have raised an alarm to the state government to intervene to address the impending danger.

Victims of the recent flash flood that ravaged parts of Ute-Okpu Kingdom in Ika North East local government area have sent a passionate appeal to government authorities and well-meaning Nigerians for urgent assistance.

It would be recalled that on July 8, 2025, residents of Ibiegwa Quarters in Ute-Okpu Kingdom were hit by a devastating flash flood that left many homeless and stranded.

Speaking on behalf of the victims, Mr. Simon Aliemeke, who is currently taking refuge in a friend’s house, described the incident as a life-altering tragedy that he and his family are still struggling to comprehend.

Corroborating, Mrs Agnes Lgbodo lamented that the flood had washed away their fish pond and cassava farm in Lah, Oshimili North LGA, stating that the development is gradually leading to food insecurity in the state unless something is done urgently.

In his reaction Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, said that his administration is committed to addressing the developmental needs of different communities in the state.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday while presenting Staff of Office to His Royal Majesty, Patrick Okpomor Agree 1, the Ovie of Igbide Kingdom, Isoko South local government area of Delta State.

Governor Oborevwori, represented by his deputy Sir Monday Onyeme, said that the government would explore sustainable solutions, including palliative measures and infrastructure development, to alleviate the impact of flooding and enhance the quality of life for citizens in the various flood-prone areas of the state.

Ledaership

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com