Federal High Court Summons Delta Police Over Continuous Detention Of Journalist Fejiro Oliver

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Federal High Court in Asaba, Delta State, has given the Nigeria Police Force 48 hours to show cause why Delta-born journalist Tega Oghenedoro, popularly known as Fejiro Oliver, should not be released unconditionally after spending 16 days in detention on allegations of cyberstalking.

The order was issued on Thursday, October 2, 2025, by Hon. Justice F. A. Olubanjo, following an ex parte application filed by Fejiro’s counsel and human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong.

Fejiro, the editor of Secret Reporters, has been a vocal critic of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other government officials.

He was arrested at his Abuja office on September 18, 2025, and flown to Asaba after a petition was lodged against him by the Delta governor.

In his petition, Governor Oborevwori accused Fejiro of repeatedly publishing negative content online, including posts that referred to him as “Governor Sheriff Amuneke of Delta State.”

Other political figures who have reportedly submitted petitions against Fejiro include Senator Ede Dafinone of Delta Central Senatorial District and Hon. Stella Oketete, Executive Director of Business Development at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, whose ministerial nomination by President Tinubu was rejected by the Senate.

Fejiro has remained in detention at the State Criminal Investigation Department (State CID) in Asaba without being charged in court.

His lawyers, Inibehe Effiong and Austin Nyekigbe, Secretary of the Udu Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, told the court that the police have denied him access to both legal counsel and family.

After hearing submissions from Fejiro’s counsel, Justice Olubanjo directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police at State CID Asaba, the Commissioner of Police of Delta State Command, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, the Nigeria Police Force, and other respondents to respond within 48 hours as to why the journalist should not be released unconditionally.

The police and Governor Oborevwori have been formally served with the court order.

The case, marked as Suit No: FHC/ASB/CS/164/2025, has been adjourned to October 9, 2025, for hearing.

Saharareporters

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com