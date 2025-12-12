Explosion Rocks Escravos–Lagos Gas Pipeline In  Gbaramatu-Delta

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has confirmed an explosion on the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline, raising fresh concerns over pipeline safety and the risk to residents in nearby communities.

According to a statement issued by the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, on Friday, the incident occurred at about 5:50pm on December 10, 2025, near the Tebijor, Okpele and Ikpopo communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State.

NNPC Limited said initial findings showed a pressure drop on the affected line, consistent with a loss of containment on a pipeline operated by the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company.

Odeh said the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

He noted that a detailed investigation would establish the actual cause, stressing that the company’s immediate priority was ensuring the safety of residents and protecting the environment from further harm.

He added that emergency response procedures had been activated, with NNPC working with government agencies and community leaders to coordinate efforts aimed at containing the impact of the incident.

The company assured all that further updates would be provided as more verified information becomes available.

The statement read, ”NNPC Limited confirms an incident involving an explosion reported at about 17:50 hours on 10th December 2025 near the Tebijor, Okpele, and Ikpopo communities in the Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State.

“Initial observations indicate a pressure drop consistent with a loss of containment on an NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company pipeline. The cause of the explosion is still unknown but will be confirmed after a detailed investigation has been concluded. Our priority at this time is the safety of nearby communities and the protection of the environment.

“Emergency response procedures have been activated, and we are working closely with relevant authorities and community leaders to ensure a coordinated approach to mitigate impact.

“NNPC Limited remains committed to the highest safety and environmental standards. Further updates will be provided as more confirmed information becomes available.”

The Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System is a crucial natural gas pipeline in Nigeria that supplies gas to power plants in the South-West region and also feeds the West Africa Gas Pipeline.

Punch

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com