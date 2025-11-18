Experts To Storm Asaba For Delta Online Publishers Annual Lecture

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As Nigeria faces critical economic and governance challenges, some of Delta State’s most esteemed professionals in accounting, economic planning, law, business leadership, and academia are set to propose practical solutions at the 2025 Convention and Annual Lecture of the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF).

In a Statement signed by the forum Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli and its Secretary, Mr. Onitsha Shedrack, the event will be held on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at David’s Event Centre, Asaba.

The Forum hinted that this year’s lecture will focus on the theme: “Nigeria’s New Tax Law: Implications and Opportunities for Businesses and Society.” Speakers will explore the effects of Nigeria’s upcoming tax reforms and their broader impact on national development.

Chairing the event is Chief Edward Obiefuna Martyns (Nnanyelugo), FCA, MBA, MSc, Director of Local Government Accounts in the Office of the Accountant General of Delta State. An accomplished Chartered Accountant and seasoned public finance expert, Chief Martyns brings a wealth of experience from both private and public sectors.

The panel of discussants features eminent figures from government, academia, business, and law, including:

Mr. Sonny Ekedayen, Delta State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

Mr. Victor Fegor Origho, Accounting lecturer at Dennis Osadebay University and specialist in taxation, audit, and corporate governance.

Mr. Martins Oyem Aghaobodo, Esq., veteran legal practitioner and retired administrator.

Barr. Ikpesu Gideon Jade, Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Effurun Branch, known for expertise in legal and economic matters related to tax legislation.

Engr. Tony Okoh, President of the Delta State Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (DACCIMA), who will provide insights from the private sector’s perspective on competitiveness under the new tax framework.

The keynote address will be delivered by Associate Professor Ochuko Benedict Emudainohwo, PhD, FCA, a respected scholar in public finance and taxation at Dennis Osadebay University.

As a Fellow of ICAN, he is expected to guide an in-depth analysis of the new tax law, effective from January 1, 2026. The Forum hinted that the lecture holds special significance as Nigeria prepares to implement one of its most transformative tax reforms since independence.

The new legislation seeks to simplify tax compliance, reduce revenue leakages, and enhance fiscal transparency.

Attendees will dissect how these reforms may affect governance, business operations, and economic development.

Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is the Special Guest of Honour. The event will also draw senior government officials, industry leaders, civil society representatives, and media professionals from across Delta State.

Now in its sixth edition, the DOPF Convention and Annual Lecture has become a leading forum for civic engagement and policy dialogue in Delta State, promoting informed discussions that advance economic reform, responsible governance, and sustainable development.

