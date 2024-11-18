Experts Set To Ignite Discourse On Local Security Solutions At 2024 Delta Online Publishers Conference

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A distinguished panel of experts from journalism, peace building, and academia is set to ignite a profound discourse on local security solutions at the 2024 Annual Lecture Series of the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF). Themed “Security Challenges: Finding a Local Implementable Solution,” the event promises actionable strategies tailored to the unique challenges of the region.

Among the illustrious discussants is Mr Odita Sunday-Udemaguna, a veteran journalist and public relations strategist hailing from Boji-Boji Owa in Delta State. Renowned for his expertise in defence and national security reporting, Odita’s two-decade-long career, complemented by extensive international exposure and a deep commitment to community leadership, positions him to provide pragmatic solutions to pressing security issues.

The conversation will also feature Ambassador (Pastor) Edewor Egedegbe, an advocate for ethical leadership and peacebuilding. As the Founding Executive Director of the Value Rebirth and Empowerment Initiative, Egedegbe has significantly influenced governance advocacy and grassroots conflict prevention across the Niger Delta. His insights into sustainable and inclusive development are anticipated to enrich the dialogue.

Adding further depth is Bridget Dominion Foh Affiah, South-South Coordinator for the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) and a seasoned peacebuilding expert. With over 18 years of experience in conflict resolution and community empowerment, her expertise in integrating peacebuilding with economic and climate strategies will offer invaluable perspectives, especially her success in facilitating farmer-herder dialogues in Delta State.

From the academic front, Professor Odikasieme Emmanus Nonyenze of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) will share his extensive knowledge of safety and security management. A Certified Protection Professional, Nonyenze’s innovative approaches to advancing localised safety standards promise to bring cutting-edge ideas to the discussion.

Moderating this high-level dialogue will be Professor Kemi Emina, a scholar whose work explores the intersection of public discourse, civil society, and democratic values. Known for his engagement in academia and civic organisations, Emina’s leadership and research contributions make him an ideal facilitator for the event.

Elder Emmanuel Ogidi, a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, will chair the occasion, lending his wealth of experience to the gathering. The keynote address will be delivered by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, whose insights into security management and public relations are expected to shape the day’s discussions.

The 2024 DOPF Lecture Series underscores the forum’s commitment to fostering critical conversations that address societal challenges. By bringing together such accomplished individuals, the event aspires to craft implementable solutions that resonate with the realities of Delta State and its environs.

Scheduled to be an intellectually stimulating event, this lecture not only aims to deepen understanding of local security challenges but also to inspire transformative change for communities across the region.

