Ex-Rep Ossai To Chair 12th Anniversary Celebration Of Ndokwa Reporter

LAGOS AUGUST 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The former member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, and a three-term federal lawmaker who represented the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, has been named Chairman of the 12th Anniversary celebration of Ndokwa Reporters and the maiden edition of the Bel Media Dialogue. The landmark event which holds on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at Top View Hotel, Asaba, Delta State, begins at 11:00 a.m.

In a statement announcing the event, Emmanuel Enebeli, President/CEO of Bel Media and Publisher of Ndokwa Reporters, said the anniversary would not only celebrate a decade and two years of impactful community-focused journalism but also introduce the Bel Dialogue, a flagship platform designed to drive informed public engagement.

According to Enebeli, the inaugural dialogue will examine the theme: “Development or Displacement: Understanding the Cost of Unregulated Land Acquisition in Our Communities – The Role of Government and Traditional Institutions in Safeguarding Community Lands.” He stressed that the forum will amplify voices and provide actionable solutions to pressing issues of land use, governance, and community rights.

The event will feature an array of distinguished discussants including Godfrey Chukwudifu Osakwe, FNIPR, a chartered PR practitioner and environmental advocate; Barr. Thomas Otunuya Anigara, lawyer, journalist and traditional leader; Chief Monday Ogheneruona Itoghor, environmentalist and NGO leader; Tpl. Oguafor Innocent Ifeanyi, chartered town planner and environmental management expert; Odih Christian Udoka, community development advocate; ESV. Mike Mbagwu, FNIVS, registered estate surveyor and valuer; Barr. Ngozi Chukura, principal counsel of Ngozi Chukura & Co; and Joy Anthonia Ochei, media personality and broadcasting professional, who will moderate the discussion.

The Bel Dialogue is expected to feature robust exchanges, audience participation, and contributions from government officials, lawmakers, traditional leaders, business executives, civil society actors, and the media, all aimed at strengthening policy discourse and safeguarding community interests.

“For 12 years, Ndokwa Reporters has been at the forefront of telling our stories and defending community interests. The launch of Bel Dialogue marks the next chapter, creating a platform for inclusive, solution-driven conversations that will shape development in our state and beyond,” Enebeli added.

