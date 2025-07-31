Ex-Delta State SSG Condemns Killing Of POS Attendant, Renews Call For Community Policing

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Secretary to Delta State Government, Chief Ovuozourie Samuel Macaulay, has condemned the gruesome murder of Mercy Odhegba, a POS attendant who was killed by yet-to-identify gunmen in Warri, Delta State.

Speaking during a condolence visit on the family on Tuesday, Macaulay, who is also the Okiroro of Isoko nation, used the occasion to renew his call for community policing in the country saying “it is highly desirable to curb crimes in the grassroots communities”.

He also called on the various leadership organs of Owhelogbo community “for a concerted measures to see to the end of dastardly killings in the community”.

Macaulay who sadness over recent killings within Owhelogbo community, and also held a meeting with the youth leader, priests and leadership of the community, “calling for prayers and traditional means to tackle the various insecurity challenges bedeviling Owhelogbo community”.

He said,”We must act fast to curb this menace. Just within eight months, we have recorded three different killings within this community and this is heartbreaking. Tomorrow, it can be anyone. We must act fast to curb this menace.

“As fathers, mothers and youths, we must put all necessary measures in place to ensure we secure this community. We shouldn’t leave it for only the vigilantes or the police.

“As landlords and leaders, we must put up measures to monitor those staying in our compounds. And we must report suspicious moves and actions to the security agencies. Without information they cannot act.

“The security of this community is everybody’s business. We should be our brothers and sisters keepers. This is the only way we can effectively protect this community”.

Punch

