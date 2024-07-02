Ex-Delta Governor, Uduaghan Denies Ill Health Rumour

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan has urged Nigerians, especially Delta residents to discountenance the rumour that his health has deteriorated and in need of prayers.

The former governor, through his media aide, Monoyo Edon, in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters, stated the rumour were to mislead the general public, especially Deltans.

He described those responsible for the spreading the rumour as ‘busy bodies’ looking for ways to trend on the social media.

He said, “Yes, he is abroad on vacation and of course that includes observing some routine medical checkups. Asamaigor will be 70 years in October. The information contained in that post is already stale as Dr. Uduaghan has moved to another location for relaxation.

“He had an intensely busy quarter in Delta State with lags from politics and providing leadership to our party. I had already commented on the post you’re referring to.

“The poster just wanted to trend by creating an air of confusion but I am glad a lot of his readers already know his antics. Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan even made a social media post this morning where he wished the Ologbotsere of Warri, Engr. (Chief) Oma Eyewuoma a happy 80th birthday.”

Speaking to SaharaReporters, a family member who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “I spoke with him (Uduaghan) this morning. Those spreading the rumours have failed and will continue to fail in Jesus’ name.”

