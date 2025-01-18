Ex-Delta First Lady Passes On In London Hospital

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former First Lady Of Delta State, Mrs Edna Ibru (nee Park) is dead

Ibru, wife of Olorogun Felix Ibru, the first civilian Governor of Delta State between 1991 and 1992, died in her 80s on Wednesday, in a London hospital after a brief illness.

The deceased, who was Miss Nigeria 1964, and the first Nigerian/African to represent Nigeria at Miss Universe, had two children for Ibru.

The Ibru family of Agbarha-Otor Kingdom in Delta State confirmed the death of the former first lady in a statement issued by her son, Dr Paul Ibru, copies of which were made available to journalists in Warri on Saturday.

“Our amazing mother passed into glory on Wednesday 15, January 2025 after a brief illness”, the statement partly read.

It continued, “Until her death, she was full of life and we never expected her to leave us so soon but we cannot question the will of God in her precious life.

“She was a lover of people, a mediator, a mother to many, outrageously humorous, deeply caring, down to earth, full of stories all of the time, and we will miss her very dearly.”

Paul added that arrangements for her burial would be announced by the family later.

