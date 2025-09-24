Ese Brume Debunks Report Of Receiving $30k From NSC After Ghastly Auto-Crash

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Long jumper Ese Brume has said she didn’t receive $30,000 in support from the National Sports Commission after she was involved in an accident last year, as claimed by a popular Nigerian sports account on Instagram, TeamNigeriaUK3, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

Brume survived a ghastly accident, which almost claimed her life in the US last year, but it ultimately truncated her season. It was said that her vehicle nearly plunged off a bridge, and she sustained serious injuries and trauma from the crash.

It was evident when she competed at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where she finished in an uncharacteristic 10th place in her qualifying group and 19th overall.

In defence of Brume’s outing in Tokyo, TeamNigeriaUK3 shared a post via their Instagram page, credited to one Tope Ashaolu, where the writer credited the NSC for giving the long jumper $30,000 after the incident.

The 29-year-old, however, refuted the claims via her Instagram story.

“Just to be clear, NSC did not give me any $30,000. Please get your facts straight. Thanks,” Brume posted, tagging @teamnigeriauk3.

Brume’s coach, Kayode Yaya, also confirmed that Brume insisted on participating at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where she gained entry through her continental title and world ranking.

“I told her she had nothing to prove, but she said she needed to clear the fear out of her mind and get back into the game. It was more about her mental recovery than performance,” he said via Brilla FM.

The coach described her appearance in Tokyo as a significant step in her rehabilitation, stressing that competing at all was an achievement under the circumstances.

Brume started representing Nigeria at the junior level and won about 20 medals at major competitions between 2015 and 2025.

