Elevation Of Gwor As Chairman  Of Speakers Is Significant Win For Delta-Dafinone

LAGOS FEBRUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district of Delta State, Senator Ede Dafinone has described the election of Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor as Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria as a major boost for Delta State and the nation’s democratic institutions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Dafinone said Guwor’s emergence at the extraordinary session held in Abuja on Monday, February 10, 2026, “is a profound testament to his leadership, integrity and vision.”

The senator noted that the elevation carries significant implications beyond Delta State. According to him, “This elevation is a significant win for Delta State, positioning us at the forefront of national legislative innovation.”

He added that he is confident Guwor’s leadership would help deepen democracy, stressing, “I am confident that his new role will further strengthen our democratic institutions and the independence of the legislature across the federation.”

Dafinone, who spoke on behalf of his constituents, extended goodwill to the Delta Assembly Speaker, saying, “On behalf of Delta Central, I wish Rt. Hon. Guwor a successful and impactful tenure.”

Guwor’s election is widely seen as a recognition of his growing influence within Nigeria’s legislative community and Delta State’s increasing visibility in national governance affairs.

