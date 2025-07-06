Efe Ajagba Storms Delta,  Trains With Nigerian Boxers In Ughelli Stadium

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba returned to his roots in Ughelli, Delta State, where he trained with current National super-heavyweight champion Emmanuel Agbadike and other upcoming boxers at Ughelli Stadium on Wednesday, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

The training session was part of Ajagba’s ongoing visit to Nigeria, where he has been reconnecting with his homeland and giving back to the boxing community.

Agbadike, who had the privilege of sharing the ring with the United States-based boxer, expressed his excitement about the rare opportunity.

“We had a training with our champion today. It was a very good moment with him and it was a big privilege to share with someone who came from the USA. I was glad he gave me a chance to work with him in the ring,” Agbadike said.

The Ughelli-born boxer, who has been a great ambassador of Nigeria in the world of boxing, is highly rated by the World Boxing Council in the heavyweight category.

Earlier in the week, the WBC silver tile holder took the opportunity of his vacation in Nigeria to visit the Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom, H.R.M Kingsley Orereh, Igbi II on Monday. He was accompanied by Azania Omo-Agege, the former Interim President of the African Boxing Confederation.

Ajagba’s last professional bout against Martin Bakole of Congo ended in a draw, and his visit to Nigeria has provided him with an opportunity to train with local boxers whilst maintaining his connection to his Nigerian heritage.

The training session at Ughelli Stadium demonstrated Ajagba’s commitment to nurturing upcoming Nigerian talent and sharing his international experience with the next generation of boxers in the country.

