Efe Ajagba Stops Charles Martin In Round 4, Says “I’m Ready For Everybody In Top 10

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Efe Ajagba took out Charles Martin as quickly and impressively as promised Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The hard-hitting Nigerian heavyweight contender dropped the former IBF champion once apiece in the third and fourth rounds and eventually forced referee Thomas Taylor to spare Martin from taking unnecessary punishment in the main event of a Zuffa Boxing card streamed by Paramount+ from Meta APEX. Taylor halted the action at 1:11 of the fourth round, with Martin still on his feet.

Ajagba (21-1-1, 15 KOs), The Ring’s No. 8 contender, got back to his winning ways in his first fight since he settled for a 10-round majority draw with dangerous Congolese contender Martin Bakole (21-2-1, 16 KOs) on May 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Martin (30-5-1, 27 KOs) fought only once in 31 months before he faced Ajagba. The 39-year-old St. Louis native lost by knockout for the third time in 13 years as a pro.

“I don’t feel his power, but you know, he has a lot of experience,” Ajagba told Max Kellerman in the ring. “I didn’t expect that … he was very sharp.”

Martin landed a left that got Ajagba’s attention with about 1:20 to go in the third round, but Ajagba blasted him with a right that knocked Martin flat on his back with 1:07 on the clock in the third. Martin made it to his feet and, although he was wobbled again, made it to the fourth round.

Three consecutive right hands by Ajagba knocked Martin flat on his back again just 23 seconds into the fourth round. A game Martin got up, but Ajagba landed rights and a left that made Taylor step between them to stop their fight.

It was just the type of win Ajagba needed.

“I’m ready for everyone in the top 10,” Ajagba said. “But nobody’s mentioning my name, like I said, but it’s obvious. Nobody’s mentioning my name. Nobody’s calling my name. I’m in the top 10. I’m ready to go. I want to fight [guys in] the top 10, top five.”

The first few rounds were competitive.

Martin responded to Ajagba’s right hand with a right hook with just under 1:15 to go in the first round. Martin’s straight left connected about 40 seconds into the opening round.

A left hand by Martin made Ajagba reset his feet with about 20 seconds on the clock in the first round. A right by Ajagba backed Martin into the ropes several seconds later.

Ajagba stalked Martin for most of the second round, but Martin’s right hook knocked Ajagba off balance with 15 seconds remaining in the frame.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com