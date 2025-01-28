Ede Dafinone Emerges Senator Of The Year’ At Niger Delta Advancement Awards

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the 10th Senate, Senator Ede Dafinone, has been honored as the Senator of the Year at the 7th edition of the Niger Delta Advancement Awards (NDAA). The prestigious event took place over the weekend at the Arena Event Centre, GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Organized by JUVENIS Magazine/TV, the award was based on an online poll that received over 30,000 votes from the nine states of the Niger Delta. Senator Dafinone emerged victorious, outperforming 14 other nominees to clinch the coveted title.

According to the organizers, the “Senator of the Year” award celebrates a senator who has excelled in representing their senatorial district, sponsoring bills, moving motions, executing impactful constituency projects, maintaining functional offices, and performing effective oversight functions. The award also recognizes outstanding contributions to the development of the Niger Delta region.

The President and Founder of NDAA, Mr. Oxford Okpalefe, explained the process leading to the award. “The call for nominations, which ran from September 7 to September 30, 2024, received over 30,000 entries online. After extensive sorting, research, and consultations with stakeholders, we compiled a comprehensive list of nominees, with each state in the Niger Delta represented. The final list of nominees was unveiled on October 18, 2024, and voting followed.”

The 14 nominees included prominent senators such as Senate President Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom North West), Senator Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West), Senator Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North), and Senator Thomas Joel-Onowakpo (Delta South). Senator Dafinone’s victory reflects his growing popularity and influence within the region.

Past recipients of the Niger Delta Advancement Awards include notable Deltans like the late Senator Prof. Adego Eferakeye, Chief Wellington Okirika, and Olorogun Akpo Mudiaga Odje, PhD, underscoring the legacy and prestige associated with the honor.

Receiving the award on Senator Dafinone’s behalf, Mr. Shedrack Onitsha, CEO of Advocate Newspaper, expressed gratitude to the organizers and the Niger Delta people for recognizing the Senator’s contributions.

“This recognition will inspire Senator Dafinone to continue his dedication to the Urhobo Nation and the Niger Delta. As a first-time senator, his voice has been prominent on national issues, and he has attracted impactful constituency projects to Delta Central,” he stated.

Highlighting some of Dafinone’s achievements, Onitsha mentioned the construction of a 50-room hostel at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, as well as several constituency projects for schools in Delta Central.

He also praised Dafinone’s legislative initiatives, including sponsoring bills and motions that are currently progressing through the Senate.

Onitsha further commended Senator Dafinone for his role in resolving the Okuama crisis, describing his leadership as exemplary.

“In just 17 months, Senator Dafinone has provided exceptional representation for the Urhobo people and the Niger Delta,” he added.

The recognition reflects Senator Dafinone’s growing stature as a leader committed to advancing the interests of his constituents and fostering development across the Niger Delta region.

