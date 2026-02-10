DSC Flyover Project About 98% Completed-Delta Commissioner Affirms

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze has affirmed that the DSX flyover project is about 98 percent completed.

The Commissioner made affirmation on Monday during conduction of a pre-handover inspection of the DSC Roundabout Flyover in Effurun, marking another significant step towards the completion of one of the state’s flagship urban infrastructure projects

Comrade Reuben Izeze, alongside a high-powered and multidisciplinary government delegation that included the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Barr. Val Arenyeka; the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Project Monitoring, Mr. Tuoyo Abigor; the Functioning Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Engr. Solomon Aghagba; the Technical Assistant to the Governor, Engr. Bob Nakpodia; senior engineers from the Delta State Ministry of Works; as well as representatives of the contractor, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

Addressing journalists during the exercise, Comrade Izeze explained that the visit was a pre-handover inspection aimed at assessing the level and quality of work already executed on the flyover before the final inspection and eventual takeover of the project by the state government.

“This visit is to enable us carry out a pre-handover inspection of the DSC Roundabout Flyover and see the level of work that has been done so far.

“We were invited by the contractor to make our observations now, so that any issues identified can be addressed ahead of the final inspection and formal handover,” Izeze said.

He noted that the inspection team moved from the Agbarho end of the flyover through to the Effurun axis, carefully examining the structure and associated works.

According to him, the government team expressed satisfaction with the quality of construction and adherence to specifications.

“From what we have seen, we are satisfied with the level of work done so far. We expect that by the time we return, based on the contractor’s invitation, the project would have attained 100 per cent completion,” the commissioner added.

Although not directly under his ministry’s mandate, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Barr. Val Arenyeka, underscored the strategic importance of the flyover and adjoining road network to Delta State’s agricultural value chain.

He said improved road infrastructure would ease the movement of food produce from major farming communities to urban markets.

“Delta State is a major producer of food, and infrastructure like this flyover and the connecting roads are critical. Areas such as Ughelli, Abraka and other hinterland communities are key food-producing zones.

“This bridge will significantly ease traffic and enhance the transportation of agricultural produce to the city, ultimately supporting food availability and affordability,” Arenyeka stated.

The agriculture commissioner also highlighted ongoing efforts by his ministry to scale up food production across the state through public-private partnerships.

He disclosed that the state currently has over 2,000 hectares of vegetable farms in Orerokpe, about 3,800 hectares dedicated to cassava cultivation in another axis with attached processing facilities, and more than 132 hectares of rice under dry-season farming in Aviara, Isoko South Local Government Area, a first in the state with plans to expand further.

On his part, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Project Monitoring, Mr. Tuoyo Abigor, affirmed that the flyover was almost fully completed, with only minor finishing works outstanding.

“As you can see, the road is almost 100 per cent complete. What remains are minor additional works, such as street lighting, which is a separate project.

“The flyover is already open for public use, and the quality of work here is of the highest standard. The project is progressing strictly in line with the plan,” Abigor said.

The DSC Roundabout Flyover is expected to significantly decongest traffic in Effurun and its environs, improve safety, and enhance economic activities by facilitating smoother movement of people, goods and services across the metropolitan area.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com