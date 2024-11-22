DOPF Stands Out As Mega Force In Digital Journalism- Delta Orientation Boss

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Practicing Journalists in Delta State, and indeed Nigeria, have been commended for projecting the numerous infrastructural development and socioeconomic achievements of Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

Director General, Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe on Tuesday in Asaba, commended the high ethical standards of working journalists, urging them to sustain the tempo of objective reporting as major stakeholders in nation building, and the implementation of the MORE agenda.

The Bureau Chief who was a guest of Delta Online Publishers Forum’s Retreat and Training programme held at the Conference Hall of the State Ministry of Information, noted that the forum stands out as a mega force in digital journalism, parading veterans who have excelled ni in the profession.

He thanked the Chairman of DOPF, Mr Emmanuel Enebeli and his team for partnering with the state government, and for projecting the good governance strides of Elder Oborevwori, both completed, commissioned and ongoing, as well as other multifaceted socioeconomic remodelling efforts of Oborevwori administration.

Dr Oghenesivbe advised DOPF members to always modify and rejig stories generated by Artificial intelligence, AI, to resonate with individual creative writing skills and styles, which AI cannot originate, noting that some social media handlers generate AI stories and publish same without personal inputs.

In the area of cyber security, the State Communication Bureau Director General urged members of the forum to be proactive, engage the services of Cyber Security experts to protect their online sites, especially news websites, phones and other communication gadgets.

“DOPF is obviously a force to reckon with in digital journalism. Your stories and articles are laced with substance. As government communication persons, we are proud of your high level of professionalism.

“We appreciate your partnership in advancing the MORE Agenda of the governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, JP. The support you have so far according him and this administration is fantastic. We deeply appreciate DOPF now and always.

“Governor Oborevwori is focused on full implementation of his MORE agenda to Advance Delta beyond 2027. He’s committed to fulfilling his social contract with the people. His road projects and socioeconomic development programmes is second to none in terms of quality and durability.

“The three flyovers and pedestrian bridges at DSC roundabout, PTI and Enerhen junction up to Marine Gate will be completed within time.

“Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is doing a great job in our roads through the deliberate efforts of governor Oborevwori, and we are extremely proud of our amiable governor’s achievements.

“We urge DOPF members to sustain the tempo of partnership with the state government and the governor. The Honourable Commissioner for Information, Dr Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza, is ever ready to give you all the necessary assistance on behalf of government whenever the need arises.

“Our doors are open at the State Bureau of Orientation and Communications. We are one big and united family. Let’s continue to work together,” Oghenesivbe said.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com