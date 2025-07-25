DOPF Hails Delta Lawmakers On Passage Of Community Security Bill, Appeals For Governor’s Swift Assent

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) heartily congratulates the leadership and entire members of the Delta State House of Assembly on the successful passage of the Delta State Community Security Corps Agency Bill.

The publishers in a statement signed by by Its Chairman Emmanuel Enebeli and Secretary Onitsha Shedrack described the bold and timely legislative action as commendable step toward addressing the rising insecurity concerns that have continued to affect lives, livelihoods, and local development across the state.

The Group recalled that it had consistently called for a holistic and community-driven security framework to complement existing security structures in tackling rural banditry, kidnapping, herder-farmer conflicts, and other criminal activities plaguing Delta communities.

It added that the passage of the bill is a clear indication that the House of Assembly has not only listened to the yearnings of the people, but has also demonstrated legislative responsiveness to the needs of the state.

“As a body of professional media practitioners with deep grassroots engagement, we view the establishment of the Community Security Corps as a pragmatic solution capable of restoring confidence among residents, particularly in rural areas.

“More importantly, the bill provides a legal framework for the recruitment, training, and deployment of community-based security operatives who are familiar with the terrains and local dynamics of their communities.

“We therefore call on His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, to swiftly give assent to this critical piece of legislation. Prompt signing of the bill into law will set the tone for its immediate implementation, ensuring that communities currently under threat from criminal elements begin to enjoy renewed hope, protection, and stability.

“Furthermore, we urge the Delta State Government to put in place a robust implementation structure backed by adequate funding, transparency, and professional oversight to ensure the success of the new security outfit. We also encourage synergy with conventional security agencies, traditional institutions, and community leaders to strengthen the effectiveness of the Corps across the 25 local government areas.

“Finally, DOPF reiterates that the return of security to our farmlands will significantly improve food production, boost agribusiness, and contribute to food security in Delta State. We commend the Delta State House of Assembly once again for this patriotic move and stand ready to support public sensitization efforts around the new law,” the statement read.

