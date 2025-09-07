Don’t Fall For ‘Okpe–Okpe’ Scam: Urhobo Unity Demands Dafinone’s Return To Senate 

Share This





















By Wilson Okorugbo,

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The clamour from a section of the political class for a new senator in 2027 from Delta Central Senatorial District, fueled by the “Okpe–Okpe” narrative, is shortsighted and misinformed. This argument suggests that because the current senator and the governor are both from the Okpe Kingdom, they are no longer Urhobo or could be excluded from what is exclusively for Urhobo, a factually incorrect claim.

Those pushing this narrative want another region of Urhobo to now take the senatorial seat. This is not only a distortion of the truth but also undermines Urhobo unity’s very essence.

Let’s be clear: Senator Ede Dafinone hails from Sapele, while the incumbent governor is from Okpe local government area, two distinct local government areas, with different government authority, but under one king. The “Okpe–Okpe” narrative is a falsehood, designed to stir division. It is disingenuous to argue that an Okpe governor and an Urhobo senator from Sapele is a problem, but an Urhobo governor and an Urhobo senator from different LGAs would be acceptable. If we truly believe in “Urhobo Ovuovo”—one Urhobo nation—and that “Okpe is Urhobo,” then we must reject this double standard. Such divisive rhetoric will only prove counterproductive and support the postulations of some ill-informed youths who are chanting the “Okpe not Urhobo mantra.” Let us not fuel this narrative in our quest to grab power.

Proponents of senatorial rotation argue that it fosters peace and unity. However, this is a flawed premise. True unity is not built on a political turn-taking system but on justice, fairness, and development. A leader who delivers tangible progress will always unify the people more effectively than one who wins simply because it’s their “bloc’s turn.” At this critical moment, the Urhobo people do not need a clannish representative; they need a leader who will spread the dividends of democracy evenly and not to his clan. The Urhobo people need a broad-minded leader who will run an all-inclusive and open-door policy.

In fact, an enforced rotation system risks deepening ethnic and bloc consciousness, fragmenting the Urhobo nation into rival groups—Ughelli/Udu vs. Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie vs. Ethiope. This turns politics into a perpetual waiting game, shifting the focus from a contest of ideas and sportsmanship to a scramble for who is next in line, which in turn makes the desired development of the Urhobo Nation elusive.

While informal arrangements may serve political convenience, they should never be elevated above the constitutional right of the people to choose their representatives. Delta Central deserves leaders who are selected based on merit, capacity, and vision—not a turn-taking system designed by political opportunists. Reducing leadership to Urhobo kingdom or clannish agenda ignores the bigger picture. The geographical location of a leader should never be more important than their competence, productivity, and ability to drive development.

The Urhobo people want a leader they can trust, regardless of where they come from. That is precisely what Ede Dafinone represents. We cannot afford to sacrifice his proven merit and competence for a rotational system that brings with it divisive tendencies and risks imposing a mediocre leader on our people. This system has been hijacked in the past by political godfathers, denying constituents their right to choose the best candidate.

What the Urhobo nation and Delta Central truly need is strong representation, effective lobbying, and visible dividends of democracy. These will only be achieved by electing men and women of exceptional capacity, vision, and courage. Senator Ede Dafinone embodies these qualities and has a proven track record. It is time to let him return to continue the good work.

Wilson Okorugbo, a political analyst writes from Ughelli

