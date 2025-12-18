Delta’s Reforms Driving Business Growth-Oborevwori

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta says the growing influx of businesses into the state connote a clear vote of confidence in his administration’s reforms to ease the conduct of businesses.

The governor said this on Wednesday in Asaba at the inauguration of the second Asaba branch and the 30th nationwide branch of Premium Trust Bank.

According to him, the increased corporate presence reflects Delta’s vast market potentials and the conducive business climate created by government policies.

“The operating environment for businesses has been enhanced through massive infrastructural renewal, policy reforms, a business-friendly posture of government and sustained peace across the state,” he said.

Mr Oborevwori said deliberate measures had been adopted to improve the ease of doing business, including policies targeted at business development.

“One of our key policies is the centralised building control system, which helps to fast-track land and property acquisition for prospective investors.

“The state capital has witnessed a real estate boom driven by rising inflows of people from neighbouring states,” he said.

He, however, said that his administration was committed to positioning Delta as a preferred investment destination through the implementation of economic policies embedded in the MORE Agenda.

The governor congratulated the board, management and staff of Premium Trust Bank, describing the feat of 30 branches in three years as commendable and a testament to strong leadership, creativity and dedication.

Mr Oborevwori expressed optimism that the new branch would boost human capital development, create jobs and deepen retail sector activities in the state.

He also appealed to residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding, particularly during the Christmas season.

“Peace is a win-win for all, peace will attract more investments, leading to increased job and wealth creation.

“The state government will continue to do all it can to strengthen and sustain security across Delta,” he said.

He, therefore, warned host communities against intimidating companies while urging all corporate organisations in the state to fulfil their corporate social responsibilities.

Emmanuel Emefienem, the managing director of Premium Trust Bank, in his remarks, commended the state governor for his visionary leadership and strides in infrastructure, youth empowerment and economic diversification.

He described Delta State as “a project site” with visible development across sectors.

(NAN)

