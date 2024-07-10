Delta:Gunmen On Rampage In Ika Community, Kill Farmer, Abduct Wife, Demand, N20m Ransom

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY) – GUNMEN, suspected to be herdsmen, Monday night, stormed Okpe-Abavo, Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State, killing a 55-year-old farmer, Mr. Friday Jegbefume and kidnapping his wife.

It was learnt that the gunmen are demanding the sum of N20 million ransom for the release of the wife of the deceased, Mrs Anthonia Jegbefume.

Sources said the hoodlums, armed with AK 47 riffles broke into the residence of Jegbefume at about 8.pm and shot him dead.

The village which is a quarter of the Abavo Clan has been deserted with few elderly men and women still around, as terrified residents have fled to take refuge in neighbouring communities.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of Okpe-Abavo, Mr. Augustine Nkemachor said: “Some unknown persons invaded his home, shot him dead, injured his son and kidnapped his wife. Up till now we have not heard from his wife.

“At about 9. 30 pm, we called the police. The police came and some soldiers also assisted in searching for the kidnapped woman but to no avail.

“It has been too rough with our community. They started this about ten years ago; so many people have been killed but it has become worse since last year. For now, we are surviving by the grace of God.

“We are on our knees appealing for government and security agencies intervention and assistance.”

A son of the deceased who gave him name as Destiny said he was in the bathroom when the herdsmen invaded their home.

He said: “I heard my mother’s voice; she was shouting. I opened the door and l saw that they were herdsmen. They started dragging the door with me and one of them brought out a knife and wanted to stab me. We started dragging the knife and it cut me on my finger. I poured water on him and ran away.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed the incident.

He could however, not ascertain if the attack was carried out by herdsmen.

Vanguard

