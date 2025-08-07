Delta Women Declare Sex, Food, Trading  Strike Over Herdsmen Attacks

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Over 50 women in Oviri Olomu Community in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State have declared sex strike over continued attacks by suspected herdsmen.

The women who decried years of terror, rape and destruction by armed herders in their once-peaceful agrarian community, vowed on Tuesday not to engage in intimacy with their husbands until concrete steps were taken to secure their lives and land.

The protesters who stormed the Ughelli Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force, demanded urgent intervention and threatened not to cook or participate in market activities.

A community woman leader, Esther Monday, said the women have for too long endured in silence.

“They rape our women and our guests. Our husbands can no longer go to the bush or farm because it is no longer safe. That is why we are on strike, no food, no sex, no peace until something is done,” Esther said.

A former Secretary General of the community, Austin Etata, confirmed the action, stating, “Our women made it clear, no cooking, no intimacy, and no trading until government and security agencies act. That’s why we are here today at the Ughelli Area Command.”

Etata described the situation as dire, saying suspected herdsmen have turned Oviri Olomu into a den of kidnappers and rapists.

“There’s a particular bush path where no one can pass anymore because of frequent kidnappings. They destroy our cassava farms to feed their cows. If our men challenge them, they bring out guns and machetes.”

Also, the community Vice President, Emmanuel George said the community members were tired of the herders’ attacks.

“These herdsmen are claiming ownership of our land and threatening to kill our people. When our women plead with them, they threaten to cut their necks. We can’t take this anymore,” George said.

The protesters called on Delta State Governor, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and the police to enforce the state’s anti-open grazing law and end the siege on their community.

Addressing the protesters, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ughelli ‘A’ Division assured the community that their complaints would be looked into and promised that necessary actions would be taken.

“We understand your pain and frustration. The police will not ignore your cries,” the DPO said. “We will convene a peace meeting between the Fulani leaders and your community leaders as soon as possible to foster understanding and restore peace.”

Leadership

For media advert, placement of publications, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com