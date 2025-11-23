Delta Widows Hail  Oborevwori Following Prompt  Payment Of October Stipends

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Widows enrolled in the Delta State Widows Welfare Scheme have expressed deep appreciation to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori following the prompt payment of their October monthly stipends.

In a society where widowhood often extends beyond grief to harsh economic realities, the timely support from government offers not just relief but renewed hope for thousands of vulnerable women who struggle with emotional loss and financial uncertainty.

Speaking to journalists in Asaba, the State Coordinator of the Widows Welfare Scheme, Chief Isioma Okonta, commended Governor Oborevwori for what he described as “compassionate and exemplary leadership in all ramifications.”

Chief Okonta disclosed that payments to the 10,000 verified widows enrolled in the scheme were made directly into their bank accounts on Wednesday 19th, Thursday 20th, and Friday 21st of October, in line with the Governor’s directive.

He described the Governor’s consistency in releasing the monthly stipends as “highly commendable,” noting that the initiative continues to put smiles on the faces of disadvantaged Deltans, particularly widows who had undergone thorough verification before enrollment.

Okonta also revealed that, with the full enrollment of the 10,000 widows now completed as mandated by the Governor, the Free Health Care Service Registration, equally approved by Governor Oborevwori, is nearing completion.

The registration, he said, has been ongoing and will provide additional relief and medical security to the widows.

In an outpouring of gratitude, many of the beneficiaries offered prayers for Governor Oborevwori, asking God to strengthen him and grant him the grace to continue his good works for the people of Delta State and Nigeria at large.

