Delta: Urhobo Community Laments Poor Situation Of Secondary School, Appeals For Help

LAGOS OCTOBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The indigenes of Ophorigbala community of Ughievwen Kingdom in Ughelli-South local government area of Delta State has lamented the present situation of the Ophorigbala Mixed Secondary School which stands as a beacon of hope for the community but currently faced with a pressing challenges which include lack of adequate chairs and desks for the students, as well as chairs and tables for teachers.

The community in a statement signed by President General of Ophorigbala community

Mr. Obofukoro Apoyi Daniel, the Secretary, Comr. Motto Benjamin and Mrs. Clara Agba, Chairman of Education Committee disclosed that many of the students sit on the floor or share limited furniture during classes, which affects their comfort, concentration, and overall learning experience.

They explained that their teachers also struggle without the basic facilities that make teaching effective and dignified.

“In addition, during our last community meetings, it was agreed that the school should employ PTA teachers to help the government teachers. This decision was made for the good of our children, but it requires steady financial support to fund their monthly allowances.

“As proud sons and daughters of Ophorigbala, we cannot allow this situation to continue. We are therefore making a heartfelt appeal to every individual, group, and friend of the community to join hands in supporting this noble cause. Your contribution, no matter the size, will go a long way in providing the much-needed chairs and desks for students, support the funding of PTA teachers’ allowances and proper furniture for teachers.

“Together, we can restore dignity to learning in Ophorigbala Mixed Secondary School.

Let us give our children the enabling environment they deserve, and equip our teachers to perform at their best. We kindly call on all well-meaning individuals, community branches, and stakeholders to support this initiative.

“For further details or to make your support known, please contact Mrs Clara Agba, Chairman of Education Committee on telephone number-08033610214 May God bless you as you give back to the land that nurtured us all,” the statement read.

