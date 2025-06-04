Delta: Ughelli North LG Lawmaker Slumps, Dies While Playing Football

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Councillor representing Evwreni Ward 8 in the legislative arm of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Obukoadata Aghoghofia, has reportedly slumped and died while playing football in the Evwreni community.

A Facebook post noted that Aghoghofia’s death comes barely two months after another councillor in the same local government area, Friday Ohwoevworuemu, who represented Uwheru Ward 16, died after a brief illness on April 23, 2025.

Lamenting the loss, the Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Jaro Egbo, wrote on his Facebook page: “I am not one given to emotional fits, but your sudden departure just three hours after we sat in my office, shared laughter and joked together, is a tragedy too painful to bear.

“You were an accomplished legislator whose unwavering dedication to public service and commitment to the development of his ward left an indelible mark on the current 8th Assembly.

“You may have gone the way of all mortals, Hon Obukadeta Aghoghophia, but that moment of joy we shared remains a sad reminder of how fleeting and ephemeral life truly is.

“He served with distinction, and until his death, he was actively involved in legislative duties. His sudden departure is a heavy blow to us all.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Ughelli North Local Government Area, I mourn the loss of a brother, a friend, and an exceptional politician. His absence will be deeply felt.”

The PUNCH gathered from sources in Ughelli on Tuesday that Aghoghofia’s passing brought to three, the number of serving councillors in Delta State who died while in office within the past nine months—two from Ughelli North and one from Emede Ward 5 in Isoko South Local Government Area.

