Delta: Ughelli North Council Boss Present N17bn Budget Estimate To Legislative Arm For 2025 Fiscal Year

By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS FEBRUARY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hon Barr Jaro Egbo, the executive chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Council, Thursday 6th January presented his first budget to the Ughell North legislative Arm.

He was accompanied to the Legislative chamber by Chief (Mrs) Meg Atano, vice chairman;, the team of supervisors, other members of the executive council and the chief of staff, Olorogun Elvis Oharisi among others.

The budget he christened “Budget of Meaningful Development” was according to him designed to yield the dividends of democracy as stated in his manifestos/campaign promises in line with His Excellency Sheriff Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E. Agenda.

Speaking to press after the presentation, Olorogun Egbo held that the budget was built to accommodate all categories of people as well as address various needs of the local government.

He emphasized on youth training in various vocations with a view to addressing unemployment in the area adding that the budget was people oriented.

Other Major aspects captured in the budget were security, women empowerment programs and developmental projects capable of turning around the fortune of the people in the local government.

Earlier the Ughelli North council boss had on what he referred to as cordial working relationship with the executive arm commended the legislators over their positive disposition towards him since the commencement of his administration.

In the chairman’s quest for a robust and more sustainable synergy, he called on the councilors to nurture the good relationship farther so that Government programmes, activities and policies would be performed and executed in a more effective and conducive atmosphere in pursuit of the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E. Agenda.

Meanwhile, the, Leader of the Ughelli North legislative arm, Rt (Hon) Ajero Okeoghene Prosper acknowledged the budget before the entire house after its presentation by the council chairman.

The house leader commended Hon Jaro Egbo for being timely with his fiscal responsibilities of the council just as he promised to do justice to the budget in set time with his colleagues.

