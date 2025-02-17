Delta: Ughelli North Agog As Jaro Egbo Celebrates Election Victory As Council Chairman

Share This





















By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS FEBRUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Family members, political associates, traditional rulers and clerics of Ughelli North and beyond, on Sunday 16th February, 2025 besieged the All Saints Cathedral, Anglican communion Ughelli to celebrate with Olorogun Barr Jaro Egbo on his emergence as the Ughelli North Local Government Area Executive Chairman.

This is even as he has also dedicated a private worship place named Grace and Mercy chapel in his home country, Camp Moses.

The special thanksgiving service which had the creme de la creme of Delta politics especially of the PDP extraction was sequel to the victory secured in the July 2024 DSIEC election that saw Hon Barr Jaro Egbo through as the winner of the Ughelli North council chairman.

Giving his sermon at the thanksgiving service, the Presiding Minister, Most Rev Cyril Odutemu, Archbishop of Bendel Province and Bishop of Ughelli Diocese highlighted on the importance of Humility with text taken from I Peter 5:6

According to the cleric, the admonition by Apostle Peter was a call to follow up with the path of the Lord Jesus duly embedded in humility

Citing the example of Jesus who humbled himself to be baptized by a lower servant, John the Baptist.

“How humble are we in time of trial and temptation, and in our various positions.?

” It is so regrettable today that many Christians have arrogated much lack of respect to the things of God to the extent of not carrying their bible along with them to church, to them, it is too heavy to carry; so they depend on the tablet, phone in place of the bible.

The cleric associated such practice by Christians as pride.

He further gave names likes Joseph and Daniel as examples of men of God who used humility to attain higher positions in their time and charged Christian to follow such life style.

The bishop as well drew the attention of every office holder to the fact that whatever God has given to individuals is temporal adding that those in position of governance should not make laws that can adversely affect the people.

He also charged individuals to refrain from depending on cultism with a view to attaining positions adding that the founders of all those confraternities are no more but already dead and are waiting for judgement.

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists at the ceremony, Hon Barr Jaro Egbo attributed his election victory to God’s handiwork.

The council boss who gave a brief sketch of his journey into the office said he had contested some other elective offices without making it through maintaining that his ascendency into the current position is nothing short of God’s divine favor.

The elated Ughelli North council boss has appreciated the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Dr (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori for providing the atmosphere for him to serve first as Special Adviser to him and now as council chairman.

On building a chapel he named Chapel of Grace and Mercy in his country home, Camp Moses, Sir Jaro Egbo held that the private place of worship is an emblem of gratitude for favor in the mist of shortcomings before God.

He likened the structure to what was obtaining in the olden days where people used to build alters of sacrifices.

In his words he said ” We are no longer in that era where people build alters of sacrifice to other gods. This is rather an era where men reckon with the Almighty God as such a place like this is significant for a home country so that from time to time one can go there to have some privacy with God.”

While the chapel was dedicated by Most Rev Cyril Odutemu, it was unveiled by RT Hon Emomotimi Guwor, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly who stood in for the Governor.

Among dignitaries present were:Olorogun John Oguma, the OVIE of Ughelli kingdom, HRM (Dr) Wilson Ojakovo, Oharisi III, the Ovie of Agbarha kingdom, HRM Richard Ebelle Okorefe, the Odion rode of Uhweru kingdom, HRM Simpson sapele.

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Emomotimi Guwor, Rt Hon Festus Ovie Agas, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon and Dr Kingsley Emu, SSG among others.

