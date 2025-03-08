Delta: Two Feared Dead As Rival Cult Groups Clash In Ughelli Community

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two persons have been reported dead as rival cult groups clashed in Ughelli Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

DAILY POST gathered that several persons also sustained grievous injuries during the clash between the Eiye and Vikings Confraternities, who were battling for supremacy over the land.

At the time of this report, it is not clear if the deceased were members of any of the confraternities.

None of the cult groups have claimed responsibility for the deaths.

During the clash, which lasted several hours last night, the rival cult groups shot sporadically into the air as they attacked each other and passersby with dangerous weapons.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, in a text and WhatsApp message sent to our correspondent in Warri, confirmed the report. His message read, “Confirmed.”

DailyPost

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com