Delta: Two Dead As Explosion Rocks Gas Plant In Mosheshe Estate, Uvwie

LAGOS MARCH 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Two persons have reportedly died from an early morning gas explosion that rocked a facility, Ralph Engineering along Enerhen Road, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident occurred past 5am on Sunday inside Mosheshe Estate.

Several residents from neighbouring towns like Udu, Warri, Osubi, Okuokoko informed that they were woken up by the blast.

It was gathered that the explosion was from the facility’s oxygen gas plant.

It was further learnt that victims of the explosion had been evacuated from the scene.

The Nation

