Delta: Traders, Ughelli Council Boss Clash Over Plan Hike In Market  Stores’ Rent

LAGOS AUGUST 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Market women at Otor Iwhreko in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State and Ughelli Council Boss, Chief (Barr.) Jaro Egbo are presently on state of collision over alleged plan to increase lock-up stores from N6,000 to N48,000 annually. The traders decry the propose high hike in lock-up shops.

The traders, in a statement signed by Mr Johwo Olotu, Mrs Florence Ighogboja and Omote Kugbo Onoboke (woman leader) for Foodstuffs market and the market, chairlady, Mrs Evelyn Ogheneovo and Mrs Roseline Akpomiemie for Goods market said they could not accept such high increment.

The women, in the statement, appealed to the Ughelli North chairman, to retain the lock-up stores’ rent as N12,000 yearly.

They pointed out that their counterparts in Igbudu, Warri Main markets, Agbarho and others are paying between five and six thousand naira annually, wondering why that of Ughelli market was different.

The leadership of the market women noted that the Ughelli Main market stores’ rents are higher compared to other markets within and outside Ughelli North.

The traders insisted that they cannot pay the N48,000 alleged to have been proposed by the council chairman.

The women said they have, on three occasions, visited the council chairman in his office and home on the issue.

They maintained that their position to pay N12, 000 annually still stands, saying that no council chairman from previous administrations had ever come up with the 100 percent increment.

“When we last visited him at his country home, he asked us how much did we want to pay and we said we will try to convince our people to pay N12,000 and he got angry, saying the directive for the increment is from above and not his personal decision and we also got angry and left.

“We are still appealing to the council chairman, Jaro Egbo, to accept the N12,000 yearly payment and with the N12,000 yearly, our payment is still on the high side yet, we are still appealing to him, but if he is still insisting on the N48,000, we cannot say anything now but there must be an alternative means,” the statement concluded.

Nigeria Tribune

