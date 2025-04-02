Delta: Three Sisters Found Dead In DSC Quarters After Returning From Birthday Party

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Three sisters, aged between 14 and 30, were tragically discovered lifeless in their father’s home in Delta Steel Company, DSC, township, Oruhworun, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

SaharaReporters learnt that the victims, who had returned from a birthday party the previous day, were found foaming at the mouth on Monday.

According to sources, the sisters occasionally visited their father and stepmother but did not reside permanently with them.

“The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, especially as it comes less than a year after the death of their biological mother.

“Their father remarried shortly after their mother’s passing, with the stepmother reportedly being a close friend of the late woman,” the sources noted.

SaharaReporters gathered that the circumstances surrounding the sisters’ deaths had led to the arrest of both the father and stepmother.

The Delta State Police Command spokesman, Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters on Wednesday, stating that an investigation was ongoing to determine the cause of death and possible culpability.

“We are treating this as a suspicious death and are exploring all angles,” Bright said. “The public will be updated as we make progress.”

Saharareporters

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com