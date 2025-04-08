Delta: Three Persons Killed In Violent Clash Between Two Urhobo Communities

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-At least three people were reportedly killed, following a violent clash between residents of Otor-Ewu in Ughelli South Local Government Area and Edjekota in Ughelli North in Delta State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident on Monday stemmed from an ongoing land dispute between the two communities.

Local sources who spoke with SaharaReporters revealed that the crisis began when members of a family from Edjekota reportedly entered a contested parcel of land.

According to the report, an effort to avoid direct confrontation, residents of Otor-Ewu contacted the police, requesting that the individuals be arrested so that the matter could be handled through legal and governmental means.

The source explained that the tensions quickly escalated.

As police arrived to carry out the arrests, news of the intervention spread rapidly, prompting a response from youths in Edjekota.

The youths mobilised and barricaded parts of the community in an attempt to prevent the police from taking action, which led to a violent confrontation that left three individuals dead.

Speaking on the incident, the community source stated; “There is currently a land dispute between two families—one from the Otor-Ewu community in Ughelli South and Edjekota in Ughelli North.

“Earlier today, some members of the family from Edjekota came to the land in question. My people, who have always tried to avoid conflict, decided to call the police to intervene and have those individuals arrested. The idea was to allow the matter to be settled through legal and governmental channels.

“However, as the police arrived and were about to take the individuals away, the news quickly spread across the community. In response, some youths from Edjekota mobilised and barricaded parts of the community, preventing the police from making the arrests.

“Unfortunately, things escalated from there, and it resulted in a violent clash. As of now, three people have lost their lives. According to the CSO, one of the deceased is confirmed to be from Edjekota. The identities of the other two individuals have not yet been confirmed—so it’s unclear whether they are from Edjekota or from Otor-Ewu.”

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, has also confirmed the incident, adding that investigation was ongoing.

