Delta State University  University Rusticates Student For Filming Dying Colleague

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The management of Delta State University, Abraka, has expelled a 200-level student of the Department of Microbiology, Ezi Ugoma, for four semesters over alleged gross misconduct.

Ugoma was sanctioned after she appeared before the institution’s Students’ Disciplinary Committee for allegedly filming a dying colleague at the university’s health centre and sharing the video on TikTok.

This was contained in the institution’s official letter dated October 21, 2025, and seen by PUNCH Metro on Thursday.

According to the letter signed by the school’s Principal Assistant Registrar, Ughwumiakpor A., the disciplinary action followed the committee’s sittings on August 21, 22, and 25, 2025, where Ugoma was accused of breaching the university’s matriculation oath.

The report stated that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samuel O. Asagba, approved the committee’s recommendation that Ugoma be rusticated for four semesters with effect from the 2025/2026 academic session. She is expected to resume her studies in the 2027/2028 session.

“You will recall that you appeared before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee held on Thursday, August 21; Friday, August 22, and Monday, August 25, 2025, to defend yourself against the underlisted allegations: i. Act of gross misconduct; ii, Breach of matriculation oath arising from a case of inappropriate filming with a mobile handset, the scene of a dying student at the University Health Centre on TikTok.

“After due consideration of the committee’s report, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel O. Asagba, has approved the recommendation of the Committee that you be rusticated for four (4) semesters on the offence of assault, with effect from the 2025/2026 academic session. Accordingly, you are hereby rusticated for four semesters with effect from the 2025/2026 academic session and to resume studies with effect from the 2027/2028 academic session.”

Ughwumiakpor added that copies of the letter were being forwarded to her sponsor and other relevant authorities of the University for their Information, guidance, and further necessary action.

Reacting to the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Arise TV presenter, Rufai Oseni, condemned the university’s decision, describing it as unjustifiable.

He also appealed to the Vice Chancellor to reverse the decision while stating efforts to reach him via social media.

The message read in part, “Good morning, sir. How is work and family? I trust that all is perfectly fine. I’m writing to you this morning regarding an unjustifiable two-year suspension that was given to a 300-level Biotechnology student from Delta State University, Abraka, over a video she uploaded on her TikTok account about girls not getting involved in abortions, as clearly stated in her caption.”

“Attached to this email are the video and the suspension letter, respectively. I have already sent them to you on your Instagram account, but you have yet to respond, sir, and unfortunately, my own account has been restricted for 72 hours. Please, sir, do not allow this injustice to stand, as this young lady’s future is about to be shattered and cut short.”

In the post, Oseni further alleged that the student’s stepfather had asked her to abandon her education following the sanction.

He wrote, “In addition to the pandemonium, her stepfather had vehemently told her to kiss her education goodbye forever, and that she should prepare to go back to the village. Please, sir, don’t allow this to happen to her. We need your help. Please intervene. I look forward to hearing from you, sir. Thank you.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the institution on a possible reconsideration were futile, as the contact number found on the university website did not connect. A text message sent to the number had yet to be replied to as of the time this report was filed.

The case has since sparked public debate over disciplinary measures in Nigerian universities, with some insisting that institutions must enforce moral standards, while others argue that excessive punishment can jeopardise students’ future.

A news platform, National Ambassador, reported in 2020 how Rivers State-owned Ignatius Ajuru University of Education recalled two suspended students over a post they made on social media.

Two students of the institution, Chibuzor Remmy and Sunday Okpokpo, were suspended and their academic years demoted by one year by the senate of the institution over posts they made on social media.

Punch

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com