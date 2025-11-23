Delta State Remains Steadfast In Advancing Women’s Football-Oborevwori

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Executive Chairman of Delta State Sports Commission, Hon. Onoriode Oborevwori has affirmed that Delta State government remains steadfast in advancing women’s football across the state.

He said with the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) kicking off this weekend, the Delta State Sports Commission has set the tone for the new football year by unveiling the Delta Queens squad for the 2025/2026 season.

At the official presentation in Asaba, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Onoriode Oborevwori, expressed confidence in the team’s preparedness and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing every necessary support for a successful campaign.

Hon. Oborevwori noted that the administration remains steadfast in advancing women’s football across the state, describing Delta Queens as a “symbol of pride, resilience, and excellence” whose achievements continue to inspire young female footballers.

With the NWFL season scheduled to begin on November 26, 2025, Delta Queens will start their quest for domestic glory with a crucial away fixture against Nasarawa Amazons, setting the stage for what promises to be a competitive and exciting season.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com