Delta State New Police Boss Assumes Office As 24th Commissioner Of Police

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LAGOS MARCH 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-CP Yemi John Oyeniyi has assumed duty as the 24th Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, succeeding CP Aina Adesola.

CP Yemi John Oyeniyi was born on 5th March 1969 and hails from Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State. He holds a B.Sc. in Sociology from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria 1991, M.Sc. Public Order & Information Management, University of Uyo, Akwa- Ibom State, Nigeria 2023, Diploma in Personnel Management Chartered Institute of Personnel Management Lagos, 2019, Diploma in Community Policing Police Staff College, Jos (2013 – 2020).

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 10th June 1994 as a member of course 4 Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) at the Elite Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State. Upon completion of his training, he was deployed to Akwa Ibom state Command in the year 1996.

The new Commissioner of Police has served the Nigeria Police Force in various capacities, including Operational, Administration, Investigation, and Training. His postings includes, Officer -in-Charge General Investigation (SCID), Akwa- Ibom State Police Command, Divisional Crime Officer, Ikot- Abasi Divisional Police Headquarters ,Akwa Ibom State Command, Administrative Officer / Patrol & Guards, Divisional Police Headquarters, Ibiono-Ibom (1998-2000). He served in Delta State Police command from the year 2000-2005, during which he served as , Officer-in-Charge, General Investigation, SCID, Delta State Police Command, Officer -in-Charge Anti- Fraud Units, SCID, Delta State Police Command. His experience is not limited to Nigeria alone, for three years, CP Yemi embarked on a peace keeping mission at the African Mission in Sudan (AMIS), and United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMIS) from 2007—2010. CP Yemi also served in Zamfara State police command, Enugu state Police command, Ogun State Police Command. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Advanced Training Wing, Police College, Oji River, Enugu State 2017 – 2020, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ogbomosho Area Command, Oyo State Police Command, 2020 – 2022, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Ondo State Police Command 2023 – 2025. On May 2025, he was posted as Commissioner of Police / Deputy Head, Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, Nigeria where he served until he was posted to Delta State as the 24th Commissioner of Police Delta State command.

PROFESSIONAL COURSES ATTENDED

– Junior Command Course – Police Staff College, Jos (2005)

– Tactical Leadership and Command Course(TLCC) – Police Staff College, Jos (2012)

– Leadership Training Course – Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON )Topo, Badagry Nigeria (2011)

– Community Policing Course – Police Staff College, Jos (2014)

– Strategic Leadership and Command Course (SLCC) (2021) National institute of Police Studies Abuja.

– PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS

Associate, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (acipm), Nigeria – 2020

Member, National Institute of Police Studies (mnips), Nigeria – 2021

Member, Association of Chiefs of Police

CP Yemi is a Highly accomplished senior police officer with over two decades of progressive service in the Nigeria Police Force. Possesses extensive experience in administration, criminal investigation, anti-fraud operations, command leadership, police training, and international law enforcement cooperation. Renowned for discipline, strategic thinking, professionalism, and ethical leadership. Core skills includes, Strategic & Team Leadership, Analytical and Critical Thinking, Discipline & Professional Ethics, Conflict Management & Tolerance, Administrative & Operational Management, Criminal Investigation & Anti-Fraud investigation, Training, Mentorship & Capacity Development. His hobbies includes listening to music and watching football. CP Yemi is happily married with lovely children.

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