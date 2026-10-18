Delta: Popular Hair Vendor Precious, Two Other Friends  Found Dead Inside Her Edjeba  Residence

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LAGOS OCTOBER 18TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Precious, popularly known as Beauty Goddess, a hair vendor who operates a shop in Delta State, has reportedly been found de@d alongside two other girls inside a house in Jeddo this morning.

According to InstanblogNaija, Precious’ friends had been searching for her for three days after they were unable to reach her.

They reportedly shared her pictures on social media in an attempt to locate her. This morning, her friends visited her residence and discovered that the door was locked from the inside.

They reportedly forced the door open, only to find three people d+ad inside the house. The circumstances surrounding their d+aths remain unclear.

InstablogNaija

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