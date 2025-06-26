Delta State Maritime Polytechnic Restricts Opening Of WhatsApp Platform Among Staff

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Due to proliferation and abuse of WhatsApp platforms, the Delta State Maritime Polytechnic, Burutu, Delta State has disbanded members of staff of the institution from opening WhatsApp platforms in the school among themselves.

Giving the directive in a memo titled, “The Proliferation and Abuse of WhatsApp Platforms In The Institution and The Need To Streamline/Harmonised The Various Groups” dated June 11th, 2025, signed by the Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council, Mr. Ufuoma Oghovojah at its 43rd regular meeting of the Institution, noted that there has been an increasing of WhatsApp platforms in the school, adding that they were created using name of the Institution without due approval by Management.

The memo noted that some of these platforms are being used as political tool to settle personal scores and in some instances, abusing as well as instigating other staff to disobey constituted authorities. It further explained that members of staff have lost consciousness of the fact they are in an official setting and as such, things should be done properly and orderly including use of official platforms.

Following the above observation, the Council directed that DESMAPOLY Staff Assembly as the only approved Central WhatsApp platform for all staff, stressing that in addition to the Central WhatsApp platform, schools, departments, directorates, units, cooperative societies, unions and cultural groups are equally directed to open their official platforms to disseminate information.

“Other existing platforms outside platforms (DESMAPOLY Social network etc) are hereby disbanded forthwith. Members of staff are directed to exist from them immediately as defaulters will be sanctioned appropriately.

“Deans, Directors, Head of Department/Units, and the leadership of the various unions and cultural groups are expected to bring the content of this memo to the attention of staff/members under preview,” the memo state, just as it directed adminnistrators of the approved WhatsApp platforms to monitor the platforms of irrelevant posts and make appropriate reports.

It added that that all forms of grievances would be addressed through the appropriate channels in line with the Grievance Procedure.

