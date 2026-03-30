Delta State Gov Extols Deputy, Monday Onyeme At 61

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LAGOS MARCH 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, on the occasion of his 61st birth anniversary, describing him as a loyal partner in governance and an exemplary public servant.

Governor Oborevwori in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Monday, praised Onyeme for his unwavering commitment to duty and his contributions to the progress of Delta State.

The Governor described his deputy as an unassuming personality, a diligent worker, and a dependable ally whose support has continued to strengthen the administration’s drive for sustainable development across the state.

He further lauded Onyeme as a distinguished politician, compassionate leader, and conscientious public servant who has remained focused on delivering good governance to the people.

“My loyal Deputy, I celebrate you today and always,” the Governor stated, while wishing him good health, long life, and continued service to the state and humanity.

Governor Oborevwori reaffirmed the strong working relationship between them, noting that Onyeme’s loyalty and dedication have been instrumental in the achievements recorded by the administration.

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