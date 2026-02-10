Delta Speaker, Guwor Emergence As Chairman Conference Of Speakers Is Well-Deserved-Oborevwori

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has described as well-deserved the emergence of Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor as Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria.

Guwor emerged at the General Meeting of the Conference held in Abuja on Monday, a development that places Delta State at the forefront of legislative leadership in the country and further strengthens inter-parliamentary collaboration among state assemblies.

Oborevwori congratulating the Speaker in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon noted his emergence reflects his legislative experience, leadership qualities, and commitment to democratic governance.

The governor, who himself once served as Treasurer and Deputy Chairman of the Speakers’ Forum during his tenure as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, said the Conference of Speakers occupies a strategic position in Nigeria’s democratic architecture, particularly in promoting cooperation among state legislatures and advancing good governance.

According to Oborevwori, Guwor’s emergence as chairman of the Conference is not only a personal achievement but also a recognition of the maturity, stability, and progressive outlook of the Delta State legislature.

He expressed confidence that Guwor would bring wisdom, inclusiveness, and a reform-driven approach to the leadership of the Conference, fostering stronger synergy between state assemblies and other arms of government in the interest of national development.

Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor’s emergence as Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria is widely seen as a significant boost to Delta State’s profile in national legislative affairs and a testament to the state’s growing influence in shaping democratic governance across the federation.

