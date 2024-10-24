Delta: Residents Call For Help As Flood Threatens Aniocha Community

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Rising floodwaters have submerged the Ewulu community and adjoining areas in the Aniocha south local government area of Delta State.

The authorities have repeatedly urged residents in flood-prone coastal regions to relocate to higher ground.

According to local sources, the flood, which is an annual occurrence, has taken over the main access road linking the community, posing a significant threat.

The floodwaters are rising quickly and are expected to soon reach homes near the Umuomi River, which serves as a flood channel for the area.

To reach Ewulu, visitors must take a longer route through the neighbouring town of Isheagu since many remain in the area despite the warnings.

A resident of Ewulu, Andrew Uchendu, stressed the importance of the authorities’ swift response to mitigate the flood’s impact on the community.

He called on the Delta State government to urgently assist those living in low-lying areas, explaining that with the main access road submerged residents now face higher transportation costs and difficulties reaching their homes.

“The flooding of the main road means it is only a matter of time before the water reaches the coastal areas where many of our people live. The sooner the government steps in, the better for our community,” Andrew said.

“If no action is taken, we may soon need to establish camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) to accommodate those affected. Planning for such camps now would help ease the situation for those at risk,” he stated.

