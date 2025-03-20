Delta Prophet, Fufeyin Splashes N5m On Outgoing Youth Corp Members

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries in Warri, Delta State, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, has yet demonstrated his commitment to supporting Nigerian youths, particularly members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme with a N5million cash gift.

Every year, Prophet Fufeyin extends financial assistance to corps members who carry out their mandatory one-year national service in his church ministry, aiding their transition into post-service life.

At a recent ceremony, Prophet Fufeyin gifted N5million to the outgoing NYSC members who served at Mercy Television, the media arm of his ministry. This act of generosity underscored his dedication to empowering young Nigerians and providing them with resources to embark on new ventures after their service year.

This philanthropic tradition is not new. In November 2023, Prophet Fufeyin, through the Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation, donated ?5million to outgoing corps members. Earlier that year, he had also provided ?3million to the previous batch of corps members, reflecting his ongoing commitment to youth empowerment.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries have lauded Prophet Fufeyin’s benevolence, describing him as a father figure to Nigerian youths. Many have expressed that his support significantly impacts their post-service plans, enabling them to start new endeavors without undue financial strain.

Prophet Fufeyin’s consistent support for NYSC members exemplifies his dedication to fostering growth and development among Nigerian youths, setting a commendable example for others to follow.

