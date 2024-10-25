Delta Primary School Teachers Cry Out  Over Alleged Extortion By NUT

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Primary School Teachers in Delta State have called on the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori to stop what they described as obnoxious policies and oppressive methods of extortion from teachers by the executives of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Delta State wing.

They raised an alarm over what they described as an oppressive imposition and illegal deduction of N5,000 each from their salaries for the production of an identity card.

The teachers in their numbers, accused the executives of the state NUT of ill-treatment, contrary to the treatment of their counterparts in the secondary school.

In a circular letter to school heads which reads: “l am directed to refer to the above subject and to notify you of the request letter dated 26th September 2024, with reference number NUT/DSW/ 004/Vol. 7/88, from the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Delta State Wing, which issued a directive to carry out the production of identity cards, and interestsID to all staff of the Local Education Authority.

In another circular dated October 16, 2024, a letter was addressed to the Chairmen of local governments, HPM and TLG’s with the title; ”Production of Identity Cards For Primary School Teaching And Non-Teaching Staff of Local Government Education Authority“

The circular signed by Dan Basime, State Secretary, NUT Delta State Wing, dated September 26, 2024, and addressed to the Ministry of Local Government Service Commission with the title, “Production of Identity Card For Primary School Teachers” reads; “I am directed by the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Delta State Wing, to officially inform you to commence production of identity card (ID), for Primary School Teachers as well as the staff of the Local Government Education Authority as discussed.

“I am to also add that the cost of producing the ID be deducted twice from their salaries at source”.

“Furthermore I wish to convey to the Local Government Service Commissions approval to kick-start a two-phase installment deduction of the sum of #5,000 from their salaries at source.

“Phase one, a sum of N2,500 would be deducted in October 2024, why the phase two deduction should be made in November 2024 respectively for the deduction.

However, the teachers said, it is unfair for the Executives of the Union to deduct N5,000 from each teacher in Delta state for an Identity card at this moment when the economy is biting hard.

“What is the cost of producing Identity Cards especially when you are mass producing and why are they always tampering with the primary school teacher’s salaries at will?

“Why were they elected to oversee the activities of the teachers? Why are primary school teachers always their targets in all their policies? Were they elected to extort and punish us or to work for our interest?

They also lamented the deliberate delay of the promised arrears to be paid to them by the state government, saying the delay is a result of an alleged manipulation of how their monies can be deducted for frivolous purposes.

“Our Secondary school counterparts have been paid and they were paid completely, why is ours different, the visibly sad and angered teachers queried.

DailyPost

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com