Delta PPRO Warns Against Allowing Police To Search Person’s Phone

LAGOS AUGUST 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Police Public Relations Officer of Delta state Police Command, SP. Bright Edafe has reiterated that no policeman has the right to search phones of citizens.

Recall that some months ago, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke, made it clear that no police officer is allowed to search the phones of any Nigerian, and instead, they should take the individual to the station where the cyber section would handle the search if necessary.

In a post on X, the police officer stated that any policeman in Delta who claimed they had the right to search someone’s phone was mistaken, as it was private property. He warned against allowing police to search one’s phone, emphasizing that they had no legal basis to do so.

He wrote, “No Policeman in Delta can ever tell me they search a person’s phone. It is your private property. They can’t do you anything, just don’t allow them to search your phone.”

