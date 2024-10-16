Delta PPRO Laments Killing Of DPO During  Rescue Mission

Share This





















LAGS OCTOBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, has reacted to the killing of a Police officer in Delta State, some days back in Delta State. While reacting, SP Bright Edafe made it known that waking up in the morning, and telling ones wife and kids that he will see them in the evening and didn’t return back home is a very sad story to tell.

SP Bright Edafe made this disclosure in a post he made on his official X handle on Tuesday morning, while reacting to the killing of a police officer in Delta State, by hoodlums. He went on and made it known that any time they lose an officer, he finds it very difficult to talk or issue a statement.

He wrote: “When we lost an officer, i usually find it difficult to talk or issue a statement. Waking up and telling your wife and kids that you will see them in the evening and never return. Its so sad. Rest in Power CSP Jega DPO Agbarho Division.”

News Hub

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com