Delta Police Neutralize Four Suspected Armed Robbers During Cross Fire In Effurun, Environs

LAGOS NOVEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-On 20/11/2024 at about 1630hrs surveillance team of Ekpan Division while on patrol along Effurun Round About axis arrested one Eto aged 31yrs with a black bag containing fifty seven live cartridges, upon which the surveillance team mobilized to their hide out following Eto’s confession at Coco Nut Village Along Warri/Sapele Road by Mercy City and arrested one Sunny surname unknown 25yrs old, who was waiting to receive the consignment ‘ground nuts’.

The suspects led operatives to their forest main hide out behind 3 Battalion Barracks Army Estate Effurun along Warri/Sapele road being their main camp ‘Korodo’.

However as other gang members waiting inside the forest camp sighted Police vehicles they engaged police in a shoot-out during the gun duel the arrested suspects who were leading the policemen to the hide out were fatally wounded by the gunshot of their gang members while others escaped.

When a discreet search was conducted at the camp and one English Pump Action Gun, one locally made cut-to-size gun and eight live cartridges, six iPhones, some Smart phones and a Rolex Gold Wrist Watch were all recovered in a black bag.

The two injured suspects during the cross fire were taken to the hospital where they died while receiving treatment. Manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing

In another development on 24/11/2024, at about 2110 hours, operatives of CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) while on investigation in Ughelli metropolis, they arrested two suspect connected to series of kidnapping in Ughelli LGA which include the kidnap of one man (name withheld) and a ransom of five million naira collected (#5,000,000).

The team stormed their hideout along Otokutu road Iyede. The gang members upon sighting the operatives open fire on the team. In the ensuing gun duel, two of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries. One Pump action gun, one Beretta pistol, one cut-to-size gun and six live cartridges were recovered. The injured suspects were taken to the hospital where they died while receiving treatment.

